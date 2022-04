UFC President Dana White is changing his tune about a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Talk of a Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz money fight has been running sporadically for three years, with the two initially slated to meet at UFC 230 in 2018. After that fight fell through, both fighters went their separate ways professionally, but on social media, they have continued to bicker over the collapsed bout while also teasing a future one.

