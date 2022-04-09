Photos: The Masters Tournament through the years

(NEXSTAR) — For nearly 90 years, the Masters Tournament has been home to some of golf’s best moments. It’s hard to forget the modern-day highlights, like Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, bowing toward the course last year just moments before Matsuyama became the first Japanese male to win a major championship. Or when Tiger Woods won his first major championship in 1997.
But the Masters hasn’t always looked as it does today. Here’s a look back at the Tournament through the years in photos.
In 1934, the first Masters Tournament was held under the name “Augusta National Invitation Tournament.” One of its co-founders, Clifford Roberts, wanted to call the event the Masters Tournament but fellow founder, Bobby Jones, felt it was too presumptuous . Jones relented in 1939 and the name changed to what we know today. The 1940 Masters Tournament was the first time it was scheduled during the first full week of April, according to the Masters Tournament timeline .
Horton Smith became the inaugural champion in 1934.
In the 1940s, the iconic trophies – the green jacket and the trophy itself – became staples of the event. According to the Masters, the first trophy was awarded in 1942 and first the green jacket in 1949. The caddie uniform of white coveralls, which is still in place today, was also set in 1940.
For three years, the Masters were put on hold due to World War II. In its 1946 return, the Masters also doubled the prize money. The next year, the first Leader Board was erected.
The first Champions Dinner was held in 1952 and in 1954, Sam Snead won his third Masters with a score of 289 – the highest in Tournament history. That record still stands, tied with 1956 and 2007, according to the Masters . The 1950s would close out with Arnold Palmer winning the first of his four Masters. Only two golfers have won the Masters more than Palmer – Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Nicklaus would go on to win his first Masters in 1963 and would close out the decade with three total wins. In 1986, Nicklaus won his sixth jacket and became the oldest champion in tournament history.
Fast-forward to 1997, Woods became the youngest player to ever win the Masters at 21-years-old. He also set the records for the lowest 72-hole total and the widest victory margin.
The early 2000s were also marked with milestones – Mike Weir became the first Canadian and left-hander to win the Masters, Phil Mickelson won his first in 2004, Palmer played his 50th consecutive competitive Masters, Gary Player broke Palmer’s record with 52 consecutive, and Angel Cabrera became the first South American champion.
And of course, who could forget the milestones of the last two years of the Masters.
In 2020, the Tournament was postponed and played in November without any patrons due to COVID-19. Dustin Johnson would win his first green jacket that year, scoring a 20-under-par 268 for the lowest score in Masters history. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win a major championship 10 years after receiving Low Amateur honors in the 2011 Masters.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
There isn’t another course on earth that can replicate the excitement generated by Augusta National year in and year out. The tournament usually creates drama on the leaderboard and has provided some of the most memorable moments in golf history. Everyone loves the Masters. Well, almost everyone. Count Tyrrell...
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Following two cold days—locals apparently call it the "Easter Chill"—temps were back up and the sun was out for the final round of the 2022 Masters. The patrons—minus a layer or two of clothing—were back watching some golf. And they were talking. Oh, they were talking. After walking around Augusta National for the final round, here were some of the best lines we heard.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There have been 17 overdoses in two D.C. neighborhoods over the last three days, police said. Of these cases, 10 people have died. The D.C. Police Department said in a conference on Tuesday that they believe these overdoses are a result of cocaine being laced with fentanyl. The victims’ ages range from […]
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department (CPD) lost a canine officer on Monday. Police said that Ralf was first placed on duty in November 2011, when he was assigned to his partner, Cpl. Jeremy Hedrick. Ralf and Hedrick worked on the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and moved to the patrol vision. Ralf […]
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV. The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pa. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. […]
Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
Three suspected catalytic converter thieves evaded Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies during a high-speed chase over the weekend, but were brought into custody after they crashed into a deputy involved in an unrelated pursuit.
The White House is bracing for “extraordinarily elevated” inflation numbers to be reflected in Tuesday’s data from the Labor Department, attributing it largely to rising energy costs stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Events D.C. held the Inaugural Day of Play at RFK on Tuesday, April 12, at the Fields at RFK The event coincides with D.C. Public Schools’ spring break to give students and families some fun outdoor activities. The event ran from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. There were field games of all […]
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.
Comments / 0