New York City, NY

Protesters arrested after stalling NYC’s plan to chop down cherry trees at LES park

By Angela Barbuti and
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It was a fruitful protest.

Two people were arrested Saturday morning as protesters successfully stalled the city’s efforts to chop down cherry trees at Corlears Hook Park near the Williamsburg Bridge.

William Talen, 71, and Francis Pondolfino, 64, were charged with criminal trespass and obstructing governmental administration after refusing commands to leave a fenced-in area at 6:55 a.m., cops said.

The two had wrapped their arms around a cherry tree impeding city contractors, who called 911.

Nearby, several women sat on the ground for hours, blocking trucks that eventually turned around, without chopping down the cherry trees. Other protesters nearby chanted.

“They don’t have to kill the cherry trees. This is Cherry Street. What, is this now Street Street, without the cherry trees?” said Alison Colby, 62, an East Village resident and production editor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVds7_0f4ZEmMc00
Two people were arrested on April 9, 2022 at Corlears Hook Park near the Williamsburg Bridge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uuZz_0f4ZEmMc00
The protesters stalled the city’s efforts to chop down mature cherry trees.

The tree-cutting is part of the city’s $1.4 billion East Side Coastal Resiliency project, which will raise the park so it, and the neighborhood, is more resistant to flooding. The city plans to cut down 1,000 trees for the project, which the state’s top court temporarily barred in December.

Yadira Guevara-Prip, 26, a “Star Trek: Discovery” actress, joined the protest.

“The trees here are here to protect us,” the actress said. “There’s a much higher rate downtown of asthma. Taking away these trees is essentially making it worse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU6dA_0f4ZEmMc00
Actress Yadira Guevara-Prip joined the protesters in Corlears Hook Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgqKC_0f4ZEmMc00
The protesters promised to return to the park every day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOh1w_0f4ZEmMc00
The tree-cutting is part of the city’s East Side Coastal Resiliency project.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mxQE_0f4ZEmMc00
The city plans to cut down 1,000 trees for the project.

Workers did partially cut down two 70-plus-year-old London plane trees in the park.

“This land was stolen from indigenous peoples to begin with and I’m here now and I’m responsible to protect the land,” said Lower East Side resident Sarah Wellington. “The East Side Coastal Resiliency Plan is dangerous. It is designed to fail.”

It is unknown when contractors will attempt to cut down the trees again, but the protesters — who call themselves “land protectors” — promised to return to the park every day.

The Parks Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 8

NYCconservativeGinzo
3d ago

I'm sorry but I hafta agree with the hippies, the city needs to stop cutting down all the trees and replacing them with concrete and tar!!! Especially cutting down the cherry trees on "Cherry Street" If they really wanna save those trees they should nominate the trees for historical status!!! If they contact the Landmark Commission and put the trees up for Landmark status it will at the very least create a stop work order! if they decide that the street was named for the trees then they won't be allowed to cut them down!!

Reply
3
