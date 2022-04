The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.

