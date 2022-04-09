11 people injured after a traffic collision involving several pedestrians in Austin (Austin, TX) Nationwide Report

On Friday evening, 11 people suffered injuries following a traffic accident in Austin.

As per the initial information, multiple agencies actively responded to the area of 1800 Barton Springs Road at approximately 8:18 p.m. after getting reports of a crash involving multiple pedestrians. The preliminary investigation indicated that one vehicle T-boned another for undetermined reasons [...]

