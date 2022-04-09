ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cade Klubnik’s impressive debut as a Clemson quarterback

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik put together a strong performance in his first action as Clemson quarterback , leading the White team to a 15-7 win over DJ Uiagalelei and the Orange team in Clemson’s Orange and White spring game.

Starting the game under center for the White team, Klubnik completed 15-23 attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown to Hamp Greene that would ultimately win the game. Though he took several sacks in the first half, Klubnik remained confident, showing off a little of what he could do with his legs.

For our first look at the young quarterback against some high-caliber defensive players, it was an overall impressive day for the highly touted recruit. So far so good for the freshman.

On the Orange team, quarterback and returning starter DJ Uiagalelei struggled to get much going on the other side of the field. Completing 17-36 passes for 175 yards and an interception, DJ showed some signs of the problems he was facing last season with his footwork though he physically looked the best he ever has.

Recruits expected to attend Clemson spring game

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

