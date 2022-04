An officer went to a home April 4 where the resident explained she received a letter from an attorney seeking to represent her for an upcoming case. The letter listed a case number in the Cuyuhoga County Civil Court. The woman looked up the docket and found a bank was suing her for $44,515. She told the officer she never used that bank and had no idea what it was about. She said she always paid her bills on time and never missed a payment. She also noted a 2020 case the bank filed against her for the same amount. That one was dismissed due to the wrong address listed on it. It was a former residence she lived at about 20 years ago. The case was refiled March 30 with her current address.

