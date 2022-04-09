ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

What is graupel?

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– Did you see some graupel on Saturday?

It’s frozen and falls from the sky but isn’t quite snow or hail. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , graupel is small, soft pellets that form when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal.

Graupel particles are fragile and usually disintegrate when it’s handled. While it can get bigger in size, it typically remains less than 5 millimeters in diameter.

Other names for graupel are soft hail or corn snow. Even though they’re soft, they’ll still make a little *tink tink* sound when they hit something like your roof or your car.

