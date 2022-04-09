Waterbury Police investigate shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting in the Brass City Saturday afternoon.
According to police, an incident occurred in the area of Orange Street involving two gunshot wound victims.
This is an active investigation.
