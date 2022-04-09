ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Five Buffs making headlines in spring ball

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsOWy_0f4ZD7Pz00

We’re now squarely in the midst of spring football . It’s a time of year for newcomers to become acclimated, veterans to get their work in and for new schemes to be learned.

For the Colorado Buffaloes, Karl Dorrell’s squad is implementing a new offense, which will be led by new OC Mike Sanford. More offense will be needed for the Buffs to compete in 2022 and this spring offers an opportunity for CU to regroup. The same can be said for the Buffs’ defense after losing multiple starters in the secondary and a pair of dominant linebackers in Nate Landman and Carson Wells.

Following Colorado’s first open scrimmage on Saturday, let’s take a look at which players are turning heads this spring.

Daniel Arias

With the departures of Brenden Rice and Dimitri Stanley, Daniel Arias will almost certainly play a bigger role in CU's offense next season. The senior WR had a nice showing in Saturday's scrimmage according to Justin Guerriero of Rivals. https://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1512868293564309505

Josh Wiggins

Josh Wiggins is taking part in his first spring camp in preparation for his upcoming freshman season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound three-star prospect also played well in Saturday's scrimmage. https://twitter.com/HenryChisholm/status/1512864601729249285

Devin Grant

Devin Grant was big for the Buffs late last season in the absence of Nate Landman. It now seems he is carrying that momentum into this spring. https://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1511886423325962241

Alex Fontenot

Colorado's leading rusher from 2019 has been stuck behind Jarek Broussard for the past two seasons. But now with Broussard at Michigan State, the loyal Fontenot has another chance to be a leading rusher. https://twitter.com/BrianHowell33/status/1510083251959959553

Brendon Lewis

It has been encouraging to see Brendon Lewis continue to develop rapidly. He got better as last season went on and according to Dorrell, his incumbent starting QB is still trending upwards. https://twitter.com/BrianHowell33/status/1509364968734564357

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses injury timelines and measuring success in Oregon spring football

As the month of April continues to roll along, we are getting closer and closer to the Oregon Ducks spring game. With that, the team is making progress on the practice field and getting used to the new system that an entirely new coaching staff has implemented under Dan Lanning. On Tuesday, practice was moved inside because of weather, but that didn’t slow the Ducks down, who went through 11-on-11 drills, special teams drills, and ball security work during the portion of practice that was open to media members. Afterward, Lanning met with media members to discuss the current state of how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers injury timetable for linebacker Justin Flowe

He was one of the highest-rated recruits to ever commit to Oregon. Linebacker Justin Flowe was the top linebacker in the country when he stepped on campus and Duck fans were waiting on the edge of their seats to see what he would do playing with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Noah Sewell. The three of them were supposed to be a quarterback’s nightmare. It happened for just one game in 2021. After his debut against Fresno State where Flowe absolutely dominated the Bulldogs with 14 tackles, five solo, he sustained a leg injury leading up to the Ohio State contest and he was out for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football offers pair of class of 2025 recruits

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to massive in-state offensive tackle Mason Short. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive lineman is anything but short. Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a freshman. Georgia offered Short when he took a visit to Athens on April 9.
EVANS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas QBs Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers both impressing in spring practice

The Hudson Card vs. Quinn Ewers battle is one of the notable quarterback competitions in the nation. Card returns from a 2021 season where he went through his fair share of ups and downs while splitting time with Casey Thompson. The redshirt sophomore won the starting job to open the season but could not hold on to the role. Card will have the leg up from an experience standpoint after appearing in seven games last year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Landman
Person
Karl Dorrell
Person
Josh Wiggins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Brief glimpse of Texas QB Quinn Ewers dropping dimes at practice

Texas fans are finally getting a taste of Quinn Ewers in a Longhorns uniform, and even though it just spring practice, it is obvious that the arm talent is there. Ewers took a very unorthodox path to Texas, as he was once committed under head coach Tom Herman but later decommitted for a variety of reasons. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Ohio State. He chose to forgo his senior year of high school, which gave new head coach Steve Sarkisian little time to sway him back to Austin.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball makes a splash in the transfer portal

Today, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell landed a big commitment as guard Jaelin Llewellyn committed from the transfer portal. After taking his official Clemson visit this past weekend, the first team-all- Ivy League guard decided Tiger Town is where he wants to play his final season. This is a big signing for the Tigers as the guard position became increasingly thin with both Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor electing to enter the transfer portal. Last season for Princeton, the first team-all- Ivy League guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. His performance helped lead Princeton to a No.1 seed in the Ivy League tournament, with a close loss to Yale in the championship ending their hopes at a spot in the tournament. Jaelin Llewellyn is a happy addition to the team and has the opportunity to have a significant impact next season for Brownell and the Tigers.    
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Ball#Buffs#American Football#College Football#Cu#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina

Four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over five other teams. The 2023 signal-caller announced his decision on Tuesday at Briarwood Christian High School. In the fall, Vizzina threw for 2,247 yards and 18 touchdowns, also adding running for 649 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Birmingham, Alabama native chose Clemson over Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Notre Dame. In his commitment announcement, Vizzina said that he would be attending Clemson early, presumably as a mid-year enrollee next spring. With his commitment, Vizzina could join a loaded quarterback room in 2023, with the possibility of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik still being around. List Top performers from Clemson's Orange and White spring game
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football latest to offer four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton

Rutgers football extended an offer to Luke Hamilton on Monday, entering the mix for the four-star offensive lineman. A 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle, Hamilton is a class of 2024 prospect who is coming off a strong year for Avon (Avon, OH). He already is registering significant interest on the recruiting circuit, including offers from Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State and Toledo along with the Monday offer from the Scarlet Knights. Rivals ranks him as a three-star recruit and the No. 14 offensive tackle in his class. 247Sports has him as a four-star and the No. 159 recruit in...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds former Maryland DE Demeioun Robinson to fill need

Penn State cast a line into the transfer waters and landed itself a much-needed defensive end from within the Big Ten East. Demeioun Robinson officially announced his commitment to joining the Penn State program with a graphic shared on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. Robinson, now formerly of Maryland, will be among the likely candidates to attempt to fill the shoes left behind Penn State’s last big defensive end transfer addition, Arnold Ebiketie. Like Ebiketie before him, Robinson already comes to Penn State having shown some promise as an important piece in the defensive gameplan moving forward, although Ebikeiete was...
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers hosting Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt on official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt on an official pre-draft visit on Tuesday, according to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy. Wyatt (6-2, 304) produced 12 tackles for losses, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 49 games and 25 starts at Georgia. His 7.0 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors in 2021. He turned 24 years old last month.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Joshua Paschal scouting report

The only three-time team captain in program history who was a major part of five straight bowl berths, Kentucky’s Joshua Paschal takes that track record of leadership and consistency to the next level as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. Here is everything you need...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 17 Thomas Booker

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft. If the Green Bay Packers don’t add a defensive lineman in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, a player they could target on day three is Thomas Booker. The Stanford defensive lineman checks in at No. 17 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones talks recent Rutgers football offer plus Penn State and Notre Dame interest

Rutgers football sent out an offer last week to Kristopher Jones, a linebacker from Virginia. With the offer, the Scarlet Knights are getting involved in a recruiting battle with some of the best programs in the nation for one of the best players in the nation. Jones, a class of 2024 recruit, is a four-star athlete by 247Sports. He is the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No. 8 linebacker nationally and the No. 137 athlete overall according to the recruiting site. He has an offer list that includes Arizona State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy