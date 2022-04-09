Five Buffs making headlines in spring ball

We’re now squarely in the midst of spring football . It’s a time of year for newcomers to become acclimated, veterans to get their work in and for new schemes to be learned.

For the Colorado Buffaloes, Karl Dorrell’s squad is implementing a new offense, which will be led by new OC Mike Sanford. More offense will be needed for the Buffs to compete in 2022 and this spring offers an opportunity for CU to regroup. The same can be said for the Buffs’ defense after losing multiple starters in the secondary and a pair of dominant linebackers in Nate Landman and Carson Wells.

Following Colorado’s first open scrimmage on Saturday, let’s take a look at which players are turning heads this spring.

Daniel Arias

With the departures of Brenden Rice and Dimitri Stanley, Daniel Arias will almost certainly play a bigger role in CU's offense next season. The senior WR had a nice showing in Saturday's scrimmage according to Justin Guerriero of Rivals. https://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1512868293564309505

Josh Wiggins

Josh Wiggins is taking part in his first spring camp in preparation for his upcoming freshman season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound three-star prospect also played well in Saturday's scrimmage. https://twitter.com/HenryChisholm/status/1512864601729249285

Devin Grant

Devin Grant was big for the Buffs late last season in the absence of Nate Landman. It now seems he is carrying that momentum into this spring. https://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1511886423325962241

Alex Fontenot

Colorado's leading rusher from 2019 has been stuck behind Jarek Broussard for the past two seasons. But now with Broussard at Michigan State, the loyal Fontenot has another chance to be a leading rusher. https://twitter.com/BrianHowell33/status/1510083251959959553

Brendon Lewis

It has been encouraging to see Brendon Lewis continue to develop rapidly. He got better as last season went on and according to Dorrell, his incumbent starting QB is still trending upwards. https://twitter.com/BrianHowell33/status/1509364968734564357

1

1