Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Lancaster and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts
