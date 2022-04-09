ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Late Season Potent Winter Storm with High Winds and Sierra Snowfall Monday * An incoming Pacific storm will bring a sharp return to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mono County, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
County
Alpine County, CA
County
Lassen County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Modoc County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Special Weather Statement#Eastern Sierra#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#Mono#Sierra Snowfall
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Damaging winds, accumulating snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will continue to increase over the next several hours, with damaging winds expected to occur later this evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph will be common for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be likely for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 65 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see heavy snow at times with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide through Tuesday. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch or two in most locations.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the advisory area. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys and plains as well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Lancaster and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers may cause sudden reductions in visibility and sudden changes to road conditions this afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers are expected through this evening, with additional snowfall overnight.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with winds gusting up to 40 MPH. * WHERE...Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slick roads. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected through 3 AM, especially across southern and western Uinta County. Expect 1 to 3 inches east of Leroy and Fort Bridger. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible and may reduce visibility.
UINTA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy