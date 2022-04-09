RAW: REPORT: STATE DEPT UNABLE TO ACCOUNT FOR TRUMP GIFTS

Related
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Tide turns for Trump favorite in key Senate race
North Carolina’s May 17 primary is emerging as a key test of the former president’s clout.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: judge mulls move to bar Republican from Congress
Judge to rule on challenge from Georgia voters that says far right congresswoman should be disqualified under the 14th amendment
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
Trump Says Candidates Rejecting His Election Fraud Claims Have Gone 'Woke'
The former president praised Republicans during a fundraiser last week who have gone "all in" on his unproven claims of voter fraud.
Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
Russian Legislator Calls Ukraine 'Total War,' Demands Attack On NATO Convoys
"We have to make the collective West understands that they have no chance of winning this war," Russian Duma deputy warns.
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
Zelenskyy said he was fed up with the UN and NATO's diplomatic approach to Russia's invasion: 'I don't have any more lives to give'
Zelenskyy defended calling NATO weak and telling the UN to dissolve itself in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes."
Clarence Thomas' Vote on Trump Documents Had Nothing to do With His Wife | Opinion
Voting for the Court to hear a case involving a conflict between the central authorities of the branches of the government has everything to do with Thomas fulfilling his judicial duty—and nothing to do with his wife.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
State Department unable to confirm that Putin will be held accountable after declaring ‘war crimes’ by Russia
The U.S. government on Wednesday officially declared that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine but could not confirm whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be held accountable. "We've been shocked by images of Russian forces and strikes hitting civilian sites in Mariupol, including the maternity hospital, a museum...
Russian Chemical Weapons in Ukraine Could See NATO Troops Deployed—U.K.
"All options are on the table," UK Armed Forces minister said.
China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly
China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
Kid at Trump Rally Tells TV Reporter He's Excited to 'See Joe Biden'
"I think they're more excited than we are," said a mother at a North Carolina Trump rally, nodding down toward her children before her son went off-script.
GOP senate candidate compares Ukrainian President Zelensky to Osama Bin Laden
A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
