ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Two Separate Shootings Saturday

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hl3pf_0f4ZCjmr00

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting incidents Saturday.

According to law enforcement, the first shooting happened at 11:41 am in the 2300 Block of Britannia Road in Sarasota.

Deputies say the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community at this time.

The second shooting happened around 2:50 pm, in the 2100 Block of 32 nd Street in Sarasota.

Deputies say that two people were injured in the shooting, but the scene is secure and says that there is no further threat to the community.

These incidents are both being actively investigated and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Sports
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy