Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Two Separate Shootings Saturday

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting incidents Saturday.

According to law enforcement, the first shooting happened at 11:41 am in the 2300 Block of Britannia Road in Sarasota.

Deputies say the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community at this time.

The second shooting happened around 2:50 pm, in the 2100 Block of 32 nd Street in Sarasota.

Deputies say that two people were injured in the shooting, but the scene is secure and says that there is no further threat to the community.

These incidents are both being actively investigated and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .