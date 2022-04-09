ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Beaucoup DAR chapter names 2022 Good Citizens

Du Quoin Evening Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beaucoup Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution named their...

www.duquoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pontotoc DAR presents citizenship awards

The Pontotoc Hills Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 1, 2022, to award the recent winners of the DAR Citizenship Award. The awards are given to students in grades six and twelve with the criteria based on honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Winners for the sixth grade award are nominated by the faculty at each school.
PONTOTOC, MS
Hillsdale Daily News

DAR presents community service award

The US 12 Heritage Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at Jilly Beans Coffee House on March 12 for a morning meeting. Each year, the US 12 Heritage Trail chapter presents the DAR Community Service Awards to individuals for contributions to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary service and community activities. The local chapter represents Branch and Hillsdale counties.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy