Beaucoup DAR chapter names 2022 Good Citizens

The Pontotoc Hills Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 1, 2022, to award the recent winners of the DAR Citizenship Award. The awards are given to students in grades six and twelve with the criteria based on honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Winners for the sixth grade award are nominated by the faculty at each school.
The US 12 Heritage Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at Jilly Beans Coffee House on March 12 for a morning meeting. Each year, the US 12 Heritage Trail chapter presents the DAR Community Service Awards to individuals for contributions to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary service and community activities. The local chapter represents Branch and Hillsdale counties.
