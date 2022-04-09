ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security offices to open for in-person service again

Local Social Security offices will restore in-person services on Apr. 7, according to SSA Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi. Local Social Security offices are in Carbondale, Harrisburg and Mt. Vernon. That includes services for people with no appointment. "To avoid waiting in line I strongly encourage people, who can, to...

