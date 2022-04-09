Marathon County Public Library activities

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Marathon County Public Library’s “Little Art Exhibit” moves to the Hatley Branch on April 11.

The Marathon County Public Library’s “Little Art Exhibit” will be on display at the library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, from April 11-25. The gallery contains mini works of art created by community members. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its next members-only book sale on April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.