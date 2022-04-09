ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikTok-Viral Brand Has An Affordable & Brightening Eye Cream That Just Came Back In Stock

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Jw3_0f4ZBao700
Courtesy of Versed Versed.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting the right eye cream is such an important step in your skincare regimen. It can help be the finishing touch with hydrating, soothing, de-puffing — anything you need. That’s why when all else fails, we turn to TikTok.

If you use TikTok, chances are that you’ve seen the up-and-coming skincare brand Versed on your timeline more than once. Within the past year, Versed’s skincare products have become a staple in thousands of people’s regimens. From their serums to their eye creams, people can’t get enough. But we’re really swooning over their all-natural eye cream.

Lately, so many dermatologists and makeup gurus have been buzzing about their love for the Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream. For the first time in a long time, the affordable eye cream is back in stock — but probably not for long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHFD3_0f4ZBao700
Courtesy of Versed Versed.

The Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream is a vegan, pregnancy-safe eye cream that has powerful hydrating and anti-aging properties. Made from soothing algae extract and moisturizing olive oil, this eye cream has become a staple for hydrating skincare regimens.

Both illuminating and firming, applying this cream is like a dream. You apply a pea-sized amount under each eye both in the morning and/or at night.

Customers have been raving about it, with the top comment calling it an “eye cream that works” saying, “I am really glad that I found this eye cream. It smooths the skin under my eyes and feels really good.” Another comment added, “The absolute best eye cream I have ever tried! It instantly de-puffs smooths, and fades the under-eye dark circles. My eyes feel so supple and hydrated all day 🙂 I am going on my third bottle!”

