ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Of course Ina Garten's ice cream hack is totally brilliant

By Naomi Tomky
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kxxy_0f4ZBTZu00

Ina Garten's cooking is always alluring in its simplicity, making it seem like it is easy to be as effortlessly fancy as she is. Part of that is her expertise in knowing exactly which parts of a meal you should spend time on, and which parts can be best assembled from store-bought ingredients.

In a segment this week on the Today Show, she offered a brilliant suggestion: how to gussy up plain ol', store-bought vanilla ice cream and make it into a dinner party-worthy dessert.

She went on to promote her new show, called "Be My Guest," where she invites people over to cook, eat, and chat. She also shared some recipes — as well as some ideas that barely qualify as such because they're so simple. For dessert, she suggests serving a few scoops of vanilla ice cream with limoncello poured over it and biscotti from a bakery tucked into the side.

"Everybody will lose their mind," she claimed. If you ask us, that's a pretty enticing endorsement for something that takes almost no effort.

In the course of serving it, she also declared Taylor Swift the best dinner party guest, saying "She was pretty great. And perhaps more importantly, Ina admitted that she also bought the lasagna she served them for their meal. When asked if the host needs to 'fess up when something they are serving was purchased rather than made from scratch, Ina gives everyone permission to keep your own secret.

All you need to say, the dinner party queen directs, is: "I'm so glad you like it."

Comments / 2

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s not to love about spring? With fresh florals and warmer temps, everything changes — the weather, our home decor, even what we eat. Out with the heavier, comfort-food dishes (though we’ll still be relying on Ina Garten’s Modern Comfort Food when the cravings hit) and in with fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies, like radishes, asparagus and rhubarb. And who better to turn to than the Barefoot Contessa for the best spring recipes? Spring is...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Cooking#Food Drink
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Onions

Onions are one of the most powerful veggies in the world. While carrots, bell peppers, and cabbage all have their place, they could never compete with the powerhouse of flavor that is the onion. Onions can be added to a huge variety of savory dishes and seem to add a layer of complexity and punch of flavor that few other ingredients provide. Plus, they're inexpensive, readily available, and used in countless international cuisines. Basically, if you ever spend any time in the kitchen at all, you're going to want to learn how to cook with onions to the best of your ability.
RECIPES
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy