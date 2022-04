Breaking news from the world of eminently-wearable beach attire: As of today, Todd Snyder is introducing his first swim trunks. In the past, the American designer has, ah, tested the waters via collaborations with brands like Birdwell, but this marks the first time he’s launched a suit under the auspices of his own label. And in typical Snyder fashion, the inaugural silhouette—dubbed The Montauk, a mesh-lined riff on Snyder’s wildly popular weekend short—comes in a dozen different exuberant colors and patterns (including one far-out psychedelic print), with the most expensive among ‘em clocking in at a still-reasonable $128.

APPAREL ・ 22 DAYS AGO