TikTok's first official musical is debuting in New York!

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 3 days ago
A TikTok musical set to the sound clips we know so well has been a long running joke on the video app, but the China-based company is finally making Tiktok: The Musical a reality!. TikTok's first official commissioned musical, For You, Paige, will debut at a New York City...

Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
