Guardians, Myles Straw Agree To Five-Year, $25M Deal

José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati's home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal offseason. After an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 regular season, the team will have to lick its wounds and watch the playoffs from home. To make matters more difficult, a recent report indicates that superstar LeBron James may be inclined to play out his...
John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
A somewhat shocking report has come out regarding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. With just days left before the Heat make their 2022 NBA Playoffs debut, a report has indicated that Butler could ask for a trade from the team if it does not perform well in the upcoming playoffs.
