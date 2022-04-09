ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Tiny House with a Touch of Glamour

idesignarch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy glamping in a charming tiny house in a scenic park in Willis, Texas with 400 sqft of living space including a main floor bedroom and large...

www.idesignarch.com

WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb Perfect For A Weekend Getaway To Nowhere

Tiny houses are quickly becoming the popular norm everywhere. This Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb is the perfect place for a quiet weekend getaway. If you love the simplicity of country life you will love this tiny house. Angel here and my husband, Joe, and I love to find cozy and unique Airbnb stays that are close enough to drive but far enough away we don't think about home LOL. I found one in Franklin, Kentucky which is just a little over an hour from the Tri-State area and it's under $75 a night.
FRANKLIN, KY
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
NBC26

Mobile tiny homes offer affordable housing options to some

SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 was not kind to Jovanny and Neli Baltazar. “Because of the pandemic, my wife was unemployed for about a year. So that was a big hit,” said Jovanny Baltazar. They've been struggling to make their mortgage payments. Now that they're both working, they want...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mega 99.3

Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce ‘Starter Home’ Realness

Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce 'Starter Home' Realness. It's only 183 sq ft but with just enough space to stand in and store your most precious (small) possessions! The owner states on TinyHouseListings.com that this property used to be a coffee stand in Idaho. It was since been hauled to Yakima and turned into a storage shed, but is now being offered as the opportunity of a lifetime for one lucky person who can purchase the tiny home for $17,000.
YAKIMA, WA
kmvt

Local high school teaches kids construction through tiny houses

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third year, students in the residential construction class at Minico High School are building a tiny home to be raffled off but this year, it’s on wheels. “Last year, we had someone donate a bus to us, so we thought we would...
RUPERT, ID
Curbed

Tiny-Home Fires Raise Bigger Questions About Housing for Homeless

Black smoke billowed over Oakland, California, on Monday as a major fire at a tiny-home village near Lake Merritt claimed three 64-square-foot shelters and the belongings of three residents. No one was hurt, but Tammy Michell, who had just moved into her home in December, said she barely made it out as the “walls were melting” around her. “I lost everything,” Michell told The Mercury News. The structures, made by a Seattle-area company called Pallet, are currently being used as shelter for formerly unhoused residents in at least 70 villages in the U.S., according to a representative for the company. In the wake of the disaster in Oakland, however, advocates, city officials, and residents of the tiny homes are asking about the safety of these units — and the long-term feasibility of tiny homes as a solution to the housing crisis.
OAKLAND, CA

