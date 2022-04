More credit union (CU) members are sourcing financial services from CUs’ competitors now than in 2020. For example, the share of CU members seeking business lines of credit through other financial institutions (FIs) has risen 16% over 2020 levels, with 48% of members who use financial products from other FIs now citing business lines of credit as one of those products. That’s up from 42% in 2020, according to the “Credit Union Innovation Playbook,” a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 18 DAYS AGO