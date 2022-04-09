ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen tonight into Sunday as a strong upper level disturbance approaches. In addition, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop as a swath of dry air aloft arrives. This will send humidity plummeting late Sunday morning through the afternoon with an unstable atmosphere present. All of these ingredients will combine to create critical fire weather conditions for much of central to eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Osborne County, KS
City
Osborne, KS
County
Mitchell County, KS
County
Jewell County, KS
County
Rooks County, KS
City
Jewell, KS
State
Nebraska State
Salina Post

NWS issues red flag warnings across the state for Sunday

Red flag warnings for grassland fire danger have been issued across the state of Kansas for Sunday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, during the warning period, according to the National Weather Service. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 020, AND 034 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 020, and 034. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will be soon. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 11 PM THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER VAL VERDE, DIMMIT, AND EDWARDS COUNTY .Strong winds near and behind a dry-line and dry cold front will lead to critical fire weather conditions between 4 PM this afternoon and 11 PM this evening over an area generally northwest of a line from Rocksprings to Brackettville. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR OVER VAL VERDE, DIMMIT, AND EDWARDS COUNTY * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling to between 8 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire behavior growth is possible.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooks Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton High Fire Danger Tuesday Afternoon and Evening RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Although south winds will be somewhat marginal, ongoing drought and very dry dormant grasses will encourage any ignitions to spread easily.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HAND COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...Through 8 PM CDT this evening. * Wind...southwest 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph later this afternoon. * Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED WITHIN THE TRI- STATE AREA THIS AFTERNOON .Southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph are expected to develop in areas along the Colorado border in the Tri-State area this afternoon and persist into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity values across the Tri-State area look to drop to between 13 and 16 percent. The combination of these forecasted winds and relative humidity values along with dry fuels will cause concern for rapid fire growth should a wild fire occur this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...027...041...081...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace and Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are expected this afternoon. Minimum relative humidities will drop into the teens with south wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. With very dry fuels in place, critical fire weather conditions will develop this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
MELLETTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Pratt; Stafford CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066...081 AND 090 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA TO FAR NORTHWEST IOWA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 001 and 012. South Dakota fire weather zones 039, 055, 062 and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Union; Yancey BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy