Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible in the area of Yale and Idahome, as well as at ridgetops. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes Interstate 84 south of the 86 Junction. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Some blowing snow is possible, especially east of the Albion Mountains impacting I 84 and Idaho 81.
