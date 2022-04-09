ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen tonight into Sunday as a strong upper level disturbance approaches. In addition, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop as a swath of dry air aloft arrives. This will send humidity plummeting late Sunday morning through the afternoon with an unstable atmosphere present. All of these ingredients will combine to create critical fire weather conditions for much of central to eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; O'Brien RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013, 021, AND 032 The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 300 PM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 21.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.8 feet on 04/15/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kearney County, NE
State
Kansas State
City
Kearney, NE
City
Hastings, NE
County
Harlan County, NE
County
Furnas County, NE
County
Gosper County, NE
County
Franklin County, NE
City
Franklin, NE
County
Phelps County, NE
County
Webster County, NE
State
Nebraska State
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski, and Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rock Creek at Rock Creek Road, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, the Gasconade River at Highway E, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Baker Creek at Baker Creek Road, and the Woods Fork of the Gasconade River at Rippee Ford Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Franklin Furnas
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fillmore, Nuckolls, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fillmore; Nuckolls; Thayer Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 019, 077, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONGER WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 050 AND 063 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 050 and 063. * WIND...Southwest to south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
Salina Post

NWS issues red flag warnings across the state for Sunday

Red flag warnings for grassland fire danger have been issued across the state of Kansas for Sunday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, during the warning period, according to the National Weather Service. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HAND COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Although north winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will still be possible for a couple more hours, the threat for damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher has ended for the evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The bayou is expected to fall to 11.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy