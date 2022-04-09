ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuckolls County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Nuckolls by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Union; Yancey BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hastings, NE
County
Nuckolls County, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...From this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Shackelford, Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Throckmorton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 20 * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Conditions are favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is discouraged
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...229 and 230. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts... Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuckolls Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Southern San Luis Valley, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County. For the Eagle Creek (Trumbull)...including Phalanx Station...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Barclay Messerly Road south of the Warren Airport in Braceville floods. Knowlton Road will be threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this evening to 9.6 feet late this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight or early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.2 feet on 01/14/1930. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to near blizzard or whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes. Icy and snow- packed roads are likely. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Brown County in west central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zephyr, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Blanket around 415 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers are expected through this evening, with additional snowfall overnight.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 06:55:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet today could increase to 10 to 12 by Thursday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy