Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Windsor Areas of Dense Fog will prevail across central and eastern Vermont through the morning commute Areas of fog continue to develop quickly tonight across eastern and central Vermont as well as some of the river valleys along the western slopes of the Green mountains. Some of this fog will be dense and more widespread, like the Connecticut river valley and should last through the morning commute. Visibilities of one quarter to one half a mile is likely for many with some visibilities in the favored fog prone areas being near zero. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Always use low beams in the fog.

