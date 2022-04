An area librarian has been honored as among the best in the state by the State Senate. Suzanne Macaulay, Deputy Director of the Pioneer Library System in Canandaigua, also known as OWWL, for Ontario Wayne Wyoming Livingston was one of the winners of the 2022 New York State Senate Outstanding Librarian Awards, partly for her work in helping launch a books by mail service. Suzanne was our guest earlier this year on Inside the FLX. She told us the COVID-19 pandemic limited people’s access to their local libraries, so books by mail was born.

