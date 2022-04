Season 8 of MTV’s hit series Catfish: The TV Show wraps up tonight what what should be a dramatic finale as Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford continue to help people worried that they are being scammed while dating online and through social media. The Season 8 finale of Catfish: The TV Show airs tonight on Wednesday, March 16, at 8 p.m. on MTV.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO