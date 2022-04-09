ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Woodbridge Academy over Somerset Tech - Softball recap

By Will Harrigan
 3 days ago
Despite only recording two hits, Woodbridge Academy’s opportunistic offense exploded on Saturday, propelling the Hornets to a 10-4 victory over Somerset Tech in Woodbridge. Nancy...

Sparta over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood posted two goals and four assists to lead Sparta in a 9-5 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. The win kept Sparta unbeaten at 5-0. Sparta scored five unanswered to start the game and entered the half up 6-2. Mason Lindsay and Ryan Rossi score two goals each while...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Manville over Bound Brook- Baseball recap

Joshua Barrios hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help lead Manville to a 3-1 win over Bound Brook in Manville. With the teams scoreless through five innings, Geoffrey Mathis hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to put Manville (3-1) on the board. Then, Barrios hit a two-run home run to make it 3-0.
MANVILLE, NJ
Parsippany Hills defeats Morris Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Nikolas Rubino’s hat trick, Parsippany Hills came away with the 11-6 win against Morris Catholic in Denville. Parsippany Hills (3-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Morris Catholic (0-4) was able to cut into its lead and head into halftime down by one goal. However, Parsippany Hills was able to take back control in the third quarter as it held Morris Catholic scoreless en route to outscoring it 6-2 in the second half.
DENVILLE, NJ
Northern Burlington over Seneca - Baseball recap

Drew Wyers had a huge day at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs to power Northern Burlington to a 10-1 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Ryan Kochie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Matteo Mannino added...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Baseball: Currie goes 3-for-3 with 6 RBI to lead South Hunterdon past Belvidere

Sophomore Cooper Currie went 3-for-3 with six RBI and a run scored to lead South Hunterdon to a one-sided victory at home over Belvidere, 12-0, in five innings. Nate Lawton struck out six and walked one, allowing three hits over four scoreless innings before Dillon Gallagher struck out the side on 12 pitches to close things out on the mound for South Hunterdon, which earned its first win of the season after two straight losses to start the year.
BELVIDERE, NJ
Softball weekly conference notebooks and stat leaders

We’re now into the second full week of the season and there is plenty to talk about. Each day, two or three conferences will step into the spotlight. Season stat leaders will be released every week, while a notebook diving into the latest news and notes will be released every other week. Let’s check in on the biggest takeaways of the season so far.
SPORTS
Times of Trenton boys lax notebook: big CVC battle on horizon

After just two weeks of the 2022 boys lacrosse season, there are just three teams left unbeaten in the area. Two them, Notre Dame and Allentown, are going to play this week, so that number is going to dwindle. The other team, Steinert, will do very well to get out of this week without a blemish.
TRENTON, NJ
