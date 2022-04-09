Firefighters have to bust open a wall at Back Bay station to rescue man who'd somehow gotten wedged behind it

Two people were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition Friday after being rescued from a trench. Los Angeles Fire Department units responded to the rescue. The people were trapped under some debris. It happened in the area of 10865 W. Bluffside Drive in Studio City.
EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers.
“From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.”
Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services)
The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials.
It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside.
The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, Mass. — Transit Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a teenage girl that occurred Friday afternoon on an MBTA Blue Line train. The 17-year-old girl was assaulted while riding the train between Maverick and Bowdoin MBTA stations at...
The body of a 42-year-old man was discovered handcuffed in a Los Angeles-area hotel room, California police said. The La Quinta man, who had “strangulation marks” on his neck, was found dead at 5:29 p.m. Thursday, March 10, by a security guard and manager at a Woodland Hills hotel, Los Angeles police said in a news release.
BOSTON — Authorities said a Boston man died after he got his arm caught in the door of a Red Line train as it left the Broadway MBTA Station. Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. On Monday afternoon, Transit Police...
BOSTON (AP) — A man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said a man sustained fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed Broadway Station at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The […]
HOUSTON – A Houston area family is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing daughter. Aisha Bethune, 19, was last heard from on April 3 while pumping gas at a Chevron gas station located near North Sam Houston Parkway and Imperial Valley. “She called me, and...
"A review of the security video shows the man climbing the guard rails and intentionally jumping from the top guard rail into the bay," the release states. "He tried to swim to shore, but the wave action forced him to hold on to a pier piling."
BOSTON — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are in Boston on Monday after a man was killed over the weekend in a bizarre incident involving the MBTA's Red Line. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said a passenger got their arm stuck in the...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday. The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old […]
The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Broadway station. The man who was killed after he became stuck in a Red Line train door leaving the Broadway station early Sunday has been identified. Robinson Lalin, 39, of Boston, became stuck in the door and was dragged a short distance...
NEWTON, Mass. — When a Chestnut Hill resident recently found an intruder inside her home, she had no idea who to call. Lisa Spencer said she woke up and discovered a wild turkey enjoying the view from her living room window. "OK, so I have a turkey in my...
A California man is free after spending two days trapped 15 feet underground in a storm pipe about as wide as a pizza box. According to CBS News, at least 50 firefighters, police officers, and other rescue workers coordinated on the San Francisco Bay Area extraction. The man, who is in his mid-30s, entered the pipe intentionally, but found himself stuck after he reached a narrow portion of the drain. He was unable to proceed further in and was also unable to scramble backwards. He was pulled out of the drain on Sunday around 9.30pm after an approximately three-and-a-half-hour...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- The Warwick Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who shoplifted an espresso machine. Police said that the man shoplifted a De’Longhi Espresso machine worth $899.99 from a local business. The man was seen leaving the scene in a dark colored SUV.
A double shooting at a gas station in Boston left one man dead and another wounded Friday night, police said. Officers responded to a call shortly after 9:45 p.m. about a person shot near 4137 Washington St. in the Roslindale neighborhood, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE)- A Pawtucket man died on Saturday following a single-car crash in Attleboro, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The crash happened early in the morning on Route 1. The 31-year-old driver was the only person involved in the crash, according to the DA’s office....
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities rescued four people from an Oklahoma City house fire and rushed two of them to a hospital. A man driving by the home near Southwest 34th Street and Robinson Avenue saw smoke and flames and immediately acted and called 911. "I think God put me...
Firefighters in Ottawa saved two people who tried to rescue their own beloved pet from the middle of a strong current on Monday — and it was all caught on camera. According to a series of tweets from Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters attended a call to rescue two people who had fallen through the ice on the Rideau River when they tried to go after their dog in the Manotick area on March 21.
