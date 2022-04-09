ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Firefighters have to bust open a wall at Back Bay station to rescue man who'd somehow gotten wedged behind it

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the job UHub is...

universalhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

Man killed when arm gets stuck in Boston subway car door

BOSTON (AP) — A man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said a man sustained fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed Broadway Station at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Back Bay Station#Accident#Uhub
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man tried to pull boy into car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday. The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man trapped in pizza box-sized pipe in California rescued after ‘miraculous’ discovery

A California man is free after spending two days trapped 15 feet underground in a storm pipe about as wide as a pizza box. According to CBS News, at least 50 firefighters, police officers, and other rescue workers coordinated on the San Francisco Bay Area extraction. The man, who is in his mid-30s, entered the pipe intentionally, but found himself stuck after he reached a narrow portion of the drain. He was unable to proceed further in and was also unable to scramble backwards. He was pulled out of the drain on Sunday around 9.30pm after an approximately three-and-a-half-hour...
ACCIDENTS
ABC6.com

Warwick police looking to identify man who shoplifted espresso machine

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- The Warwick Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who shoplifted an espresso machine. Police said that the man shoplifted a De’Longhi Espresso machine worth $899.99 from a local business. The man was seen leaving the scene in a dark colored SUV.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man dead following crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE)- A Pawtucket man died on Saturday following a single-car crash in Attleboro, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The crash happened early in the morning on Route 1. The 31-year-old driver was the only person involved in the crash, according to the DA’s office....
ATTLEBORO, MA
Narcity

Ottawa Firefighters Rescued 2 People Who Tried To Save Their Dog From An Ice Shelf (VIDEOS)

Firefighters in Ottawa saved two people who tried to rescue their own beloved pet from the middle of a strong current on Monday — and it was all caught on camera. According to a series of tweets from Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters attended a call to rescue two people who had fallen through the ice on the Rideau River when they tried to go after their dog in the Manotick area on March 21.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy