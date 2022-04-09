Members First Credit Union welcomes Dutcher

Bethany Dutcher (Photo provided/Members First Credit Union)

Members First welcomes Bethany Dutcher to its leadership team as the vice president of marketing.

Dutcher has been in the credit union industry for over 20 years. She most recently served as the vice president of marketing at Jolt Credit Union. There, she led marketing and communication efforts and developed product road maps to enhance the experience as members move through their life’s journey.

“The Members First community is so fortunate to have Bethany joining us!” said Carrie Iafrate, president and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “We are excited about her 20 years of experience in credit unions and passion for serving the underserved. Her dynamic personality is an outstanding addition to our leadership team. You will be seeing much more from us as she dives into her work.”

As a 20-plus year resident of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Dutcher is also an advocate for community engagement and volunteerism. She is passionate about supporting organizations that make the community a better place to live, work and play.

“I am thrilled to join the Members First Credit Union team,” Dutcher stated. “Having the opportunity to reach and improve the financial well-being of the underserved speaks the commitment Members First makes every day to providing inspiring service and encouraging a better tomorrow. I am grateful to be a part of such a vibrant organization.”

Dutcher holds a bachelor of business administration from Saginaw Valley State University. She is an avid reader and enjoys exploring the outdoors with her husband and two sons.