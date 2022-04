St. Joseph coach Brendan Talbot didn’t sugar coat the challenge his team faces this season. “We graduated a very special class, going through three state championship with that group,” he said. “Each played a role on varsity for three, some four years. We had three All-State players on offense last year (Preston Kral, Ryan Daly and Eric Burbank). The other three are back. We need guys to go from Robin to Batman. ‘I tell them: ‘Now you’re the guy. We are setting this up for you.’”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 HOURS AGO