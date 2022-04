Originally Posted On: https://www.coolienation.com/zipper-neoprene-coolie/. A wise man once called this cooler style “The Cadillac of Bottle Coolies,” and we have to agree. The high quality wetsuit material is complemented by a sassy little zipper. The neoprene hugs the curves of the bottle, and is both fun and functional. The rubber bottom is an extra detail that not every company adds, but results in an extra flair and utility you didn’t know you couldn’t live without you never know when you are going to be placing your bottle on a slippery, slick surface. The neoprene bottle coolers fit all 12oz bottled beverages and can fold easily to take with you. The high-tech cool insulating material is sure to keep any drink cold, and keep you looking hot.

3 DAYS AGO