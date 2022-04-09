ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Documents: Duo allegedly worked in concert to kill Vidor teen

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUIo8_0f4Z6c8n00
A crime scene taped off. (Timothy Abero, Contributor / EyeEm / Getty Images / EyeEm)

Court documents have revealed more details about how police believe a duo charged with murder worked together to kill and dispose of a 16-year-old Vidor teen last month.

Police believe Cody Arnold, 21, worked in concert with Chelsea Shipp, 24, to kill 16-year-old Katelynn Nicole Stone’s by allegedly going with Shipp to obtain a vehicle to move and conceal the teen’s body.

Court documents show Arnold also allegedly did not report the March 26 murder to law enforcement and lied to police about Stone’s whereabouts as her body laid in his bed.

“Cody Lee Arnold intentionally, knowingly was an accomplice in the offense of murder …,” the probable cause affidavit for his arrest said.

Police believe the home the murder occurred was owned by Arnold's father, who was at the home in late March when Jefferson County Criminal Investigators arrive on the scene.

Cody Arnold was sitting on the front porch when investigators arrived. His father Calvin Arnold exited the residence shortly after.

Both men gave investigators permission to search the home located in the 14000 Block of Kolb’s Corner in Beaumont, including Cody Arnold’s bedroom.

On March 27, Stone’s lifeless body was discovered in Cody Arnold's bedroom. Her upper body was wrapped in a black garbage bag, her lower body was wrapped in a blanket and a bullet shell casing was on the pillow beside her.

Detectives believe Stone was living in the home as Arnold’s underaged girlfriend.

“Arnold advised that he covered the head with a trash bag because he did not want to look at it,” his arrest affidavit said.

According to Jefferson County jail records, Cody Arnold was arrested on March 28 for first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. He is being held on $1 million bond.

A few days later, Chelsea Ann-Marie Smith was arrested for first-degree murder after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She is also being held on $1 million bond.

According to the probable cause for Chelsea Shipp’s arrest, Cody Arnold may have been romantically involved with both his friend Shipp and his girlfriend Stone, and there were concerns that the teen may have been pregnant.

“She had taken an at home test that was positive,” Cody Arnold's probable cause affidavit said. “Arnold claimed on the day of the murder that he left (redacted name) in his bed sleeping and went to the restroom. Arnold said when he walked back into his bedroom, he observed Shipp pointing a gun at (redacted name) as she was lying in his bed and Shipp pulled the trigger killing her.”

An autopsy has been ordered.

Cody Arnold allegedly told police that “Chelsea was telling him he was going to get in trouble for getting (the teen) pregnant” and that she had a .380 and a black 9 mm handgun. Police believe that Shipp killed the teenager with her own gun, which she intended to tell them was stolen, and then asked a second person to help get rid of the body, according to Shipp’s arrest affidavit.

Court documents show Shipp also allegedly admitted to others she killed at the request of  Cody Arnold and he was expected to take care of the body.

“When she asked why she did it, Shipp said because one of them was sleeping around on the other," court documents said.

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com
twitter.com/megzmagpie

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Vidor, TX
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Classic Rock 105.1

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
951
Followers
516
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy