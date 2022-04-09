Documents: Duo allegedly worked in concert to kill Vidor teen

A crime scene taped off. (Timothy Abero, Contributor / EyeEm / Getty Images / EyeEm)

Court documents have revealed more details about how police believe a duo charged with murder worked together to kill and dispose of a 16-year-old Vidor teen last month.

Police believe Cody Arnold, 21, worked in concert with Chelsea Shipp, 24, to kill 16-year-old Katelynn Nicole Stone’s by allegedly going with Shipp to obtain a vehicle to move and conceal the teen’s body.

Court documents show Arnold also allegedly did not report the March 26 murder to law enforcement and lied to police about Stone’s whereabouts as her body laid in his bed.

“Cody Lee Arnold intentionally, knowingly was an accomplice in the offense of murder …,” the probable cause affidavit for his arrest said.

Police believe the home the murder occurred was owned by Arnold's father, who was at the home in late March when Jefferson County Criminal Investigators arrive on the scene.

Cody Arnold was sitting on the front porch when investigators arrived. His father Calvin Arnold exited the residence shortly after.

Both men gave investigators permission to search the home located in the 14000 Block of Kolb’s Corner in Beaumont, including Cody Arnold’s bedroom.

On March 27, Stone’s lifeless body was discovered in Cody Arnold's bedroom. Her upper body was wrapped in a black garbage bag, her lower body was wrapped in a blanket and a bullet shell casing was on the pillow beside her.

Detectives believe Stone was living in the home as Arnold’s underaged girlfriend.

“Arnold advised that he covered the head with a trash bag because he did not want to look at it,” his arrest affidavit said.

According to Jefferson County jail records, Cody Arnold was arrested on March 28 for first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. He is being held on $1 million bond.

A few days later, Chelsea Ann-Marie Smith was arrested for first-degree murder after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She is also being held on $1 million bond.

According to the probable cause for Chelsea Shipp’s arrest, Cody Arnold may have been romantically involved with both his friend Shipp and his girlfriend Stone, and there were concerns that the teen may have been pregnant.

“She had taken an at home test that was positive,” Cody Arnold's probable cause affidavit said. “Arnold claimed on the day of the murder that he left (redacted name) in his bed sleeping and went to the restroom. Arnold said when he walked back into his bedroom, he observed Shipp pointing a gun at (redacted name) as she was lying in his bed and Shipp pulled the trigger killing her.”

An autopsy has been ordered.

Cody Arnold allegedly told police that “Chelsea was telling him he was going to get in trouble for getting (the teen) pregnant” and that she had a .380 and a black 9 mm handgun. Police believe that Shipp killed the teenager with her own gun, which she intended to tell them was stolen, and then asked a second person to help get rid of the body, according to Shipp’s arrest affidavit.

Court documents show Shipp also allegedly admitted to others she killed at the request of Cody Arnold and he was expected to take care of the body.

“When she asked why she did it, Shipp said because one of them was sleeping around on the other," court documents said.

