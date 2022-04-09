ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

CAPK gets another $25,000 donation

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tri Counties Bank announced a donation of $25,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Kern on Friday.

Bank staff said the investment will support CAPK’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, which provides year-round, no-cost tax preparation for low to moderate income families.

In February, Bank of America also donated $25,000 to help CAPK fight food insecurity.

This year, CAP-K says it expects to assist more than 7,000 families in filing their taxes, resulting in millions of dollars in refunds funneling back into Kern County.

