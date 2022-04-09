ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Special Weather Statement issued for Garrett by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garrett A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT GARRETT COUNTY At...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers may cause sudden reductions in visibility and sudden changes to road conditions this afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with winds gusting up to 40 MPH. * WHERE...Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slick roads. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tomah, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Monroe County, including the following locations... Warrens, County Roads I And I I, Jackson Pass, Clifton, Oakdale, Tunnel City and Highway 131 And County A. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 136 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 51. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 24 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to low visibility in snow and blowing snow. Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Decatur, Thomas and Wallace Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers may cause sudden reductions in visibility and sudden changes to road conditions this afternoon.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the advisory area. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Lancaster and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys and plains as well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 06:55:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet today could increase to 10 to 12 by Thursday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County. For the Eagle Creek (Trumbull)...including Phalanx Station...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Barclay Messerly Road south of the Warren Airport in Braceville floods. Knowlton Road will be threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this evening to 9.6 feet late this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight or early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.2 feet on 01/14/1930. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers are expected through this evening, with additional snowfall overnight.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Harrison; Monona FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Lancaster and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE

Community Policy