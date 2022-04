The 2022 Major League Baseball season may be off to a slow start due to the lockout. But now, because the players and owners have reached an agreement, the season kicked off quickly. With yet another sports league added to the current plethora of options out there, baseball fans in the Pacific Northwest may be looking to find ways in which they can watch the Seattle Mariners and keep up with their favorite team this season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO