KINGSPORT - Peggy Gibson Graham passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee at the age of 86. Peggy was born in McRoberts, Kentucky, on December 29, 1935. She attended First Church of God in Wise, Virginia, and Kingsport Community Church. She graduated from J.J. Kelly High School, and she worked at Wise Appalachian Hospital as secretary to the administrator until she retired. Peggy loved to participate in bible studies and played the piano and organ in church for many years. She was a servant at heart who volunteered with her sister-in-law Wilma for many years with Celebration Recovery.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO