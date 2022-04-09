ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wallet Now Available at World of Disney in Disney Springs

By Rebecca Davis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week, we found the cutest new Minnie Mouse Loungefly wallet at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wallet – $50. This Minnie...

