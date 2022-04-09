Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Alpha Opens Sign-Ups

A new rumor claims that GTA Online's final update -- or at least its final major update -- is coming this year right before GTA 6's marketing campaign kicks in. It's hard to imagine this given how much money GTA Online prints, but it's exactly the claim Grand Theft Auto leaker Matheusvictorbr recently made. According to the leaker, the current iteration of GTA Online will get its final DLC/major update sometime this year alongside the start of the GTA 6 marketing campaign, presumably to ensure Grand Theft Auto fans turn their attention to GTA 6. A few different reliable sources have claimed GTA 6 is going to be revealed this year, so this part of the rumor isn't very surprising. The part about GTA Online is new though.

