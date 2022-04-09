ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Alpha Opens Sign-Ups

By Tanner Dedmon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft officially announced Rainbow Six Mobile this week, and though the game only has a broad 2022 release window, we already have a much better idea of when people will actually be able to play the mobile game. That's because there are already plans in place for a closed alpha that'll...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rainbow Six Siege is free next week on PlayStation and PC

Next week, Rainbow Six Siege will be free on select platforms for a limited time. To celebrate the Demon Veil update’s release, Rainbow Six Siege will be free from March 17 through March 24, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Stadia, and PC. The new Team Deathmatch mode included in the Demon Veil update (which came out Tuesday) will also be free to try. Xbox owners aren’t being left out either, as Rainbow Six Siege is already free for Game Pass subscribers.
DBLTAP

How to Sign Up to the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta

The Overwatch 2 closed beta is set to start next month. Here's how you can sign up to play. After a long wait, Activision Blizzard finally revealed that the Overwatch 2 closed beta would be coming soon. There'll be a number of closed betas rolled out, with the first one set to kick off in late April.
NME

Ubisoft removes Spetsnaz operator biographies from ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Ubisoft has removed biographies from several characters in Rainbow Six Siege that were portrayed as current or former Spetsnaz operators. As reported by SiegeGG (via The Loadout), all biographies from operators connected to Russia’s special forces, the Spetsnaz, have been removed from the game. This means that unlike other playable characters in the game, these operators have no background story available.
ComicBook

Square Enix Accidentally Leaks Return of Popular PS1 RPG

Square Enix has accidentally leaked the return of a popular PS1 RPG, courtesy of a new trademark filed in Japan by the company. Square Enix is currently, and has been for a while, sitting on a wealth of dormant IP. For example, it's currently sitting on the Tactics Ogre series, which has seen no activity since 2001. That said, it looks like this squatting may soon end in the case of the RPG series.
ComicBook

Is GTA Online Coming to an End? New Rumor Divides Fans

A new rumor claims that GTA Online's final update -- or at least its final major update -- is coming this year right before GTA 6's marketing campaign kicks in. It's hard to imagine this given how much money GTA Online prints, but it's exactly the claim Grand Theft Auto leaker Matheusvictorbr recently made. According to the leaker, the current iteration of GTA Online will get its final DLC/major update sometime this year alongside the start of the GTA 6 marketing campaign, presumably to ensure Grand Theft Auto fans turn their attention to GTA 6. A few different reliable sources have claimed GTA 6 is going to be revealed this year, so this part of the rumor isn't very surprising. The part about GTA Online is new though.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
Android Central

Exciting deal alert: Sign up for Walmart Plus and get six months of Spotify Premium for free

Walmart and streaming giant Spotify have joined forces to offer six free months of Spotify Premium, but only if you sign up for the retailer's online subscription service Walmart Plus. Since its unveiling in the early months of 2020, Walmart Plus has been challenging Amazon's claim as the number one online retailer, offering impressive deals like unlimited free shipping, fuel discounts, and now, half a year of free music. Walmart Plus memberships are $12.95/month or just $98 if you pay for a full year.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Upset With New Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are unhappy with the latest Nintendo Switch Online freebie. Every month, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get "free" SNES and NES games. If you have the "Expansion Pack" tier, you also get some classic Sega games and N64 games as well. In addition to free games from Nintendo and Sega's past, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- no matter the tier -- get access to exclusive custom icons, which can be unlocked with Platinum Points. Every month, new icons are cycled in. For April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' characters with birthdays in April are available in icon form. Meanwhile, replacing Super Mario Oddysey from last month is Splatoon 2.
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games Teased by Sony

PlayStation Plus is expanding, which means lots more "free" games are being added to the subscription service. The pertinent question is how many and of what quality. Well, according to PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan, Sony has gathered the participation of just about everybody, from big publishers to small indie teams. In total, PlayStation has collected over 200 partners for the expansion of PlayStation Plus, which Ryan claims will result in a "really strong" lineup.
ComicBook

F1 2022 Reportedly Cutting New Feature

Electronic Arts and Codemasters have yet to officially announce F1 2022, but there have been a number of reports from reputable sources about the game, including from insider Tom Henderson. Henderson previously stated that this year's game will feature crossplay, VR support, and the addition of supercars. While all those aspects are still apparently planned, Henderson's latest report states that supercars will now have a diminished role from what was previously reported. They will still appear in the game, but they can only be used in solo modes, and not in multiplayer.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
VIDEO GAMES

