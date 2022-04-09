ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Friday morning shooting victim identified

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0f4Z54W500

Lansing police have identified the victim of Friday morning’s shooting as 39-year-old Daniel Jacob Cannarile.

Police are now calling the shooting a homicide.

Detectives with the Lansing Police will be submitting detailed investigative reports to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office to review criminal charges on the arrested 43-year-old suspect.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday officers were called to the 3200 block of South Washington Ave. where they found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Officers also saw another man running from the scene and used a police dog to search, but the search was unsuccessful.

A person of interest was later identified and taken into custody.

Although the investigation is still in its early stages, police believe the victim and the suspect got into an altercation which then led to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or message the department’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

