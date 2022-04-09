ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic’s Admiral Schofield, Robin Lopez fined for altercation vs. Hornets

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield and center Robin Lopez were fined for their roles in the on-court altercation during Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA announced Saturday afternoon.

Schofield was docked $20,000 while Lopez was fined $15,000 for escalating an incident between the two teams in the fourth quarter.

Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell also was fined $15,000.

The altercation started shortly after Jalen McDaniels fouled R.J. Hampton on a layup attempt with 7:45 remaining.

According to the league: “Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels.

“Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.”

Lopez, Schofield and Harrell were ejected after the incident.

The Magic (20-61), who have the East Conference’s worst record, will close out their season vs. top-seeded the Miami Heat (53-28) on Sunday at Amway Center.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

