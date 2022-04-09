ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Coronavirus: Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack tests positive

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5rzW_0f4Z4ZVu00
Tested positive: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is the third Cabinet member to test positive for COVID-19 this week. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest high-profile government official to contract the virus.

Vilsack, 71, was one of dozens of attendees at the annual Gridiron Club dinner last week, according to The Hill.

“I tested positive for COVID. I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild,” Vilsack tweeted. “If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait.”

Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, is the third Cabinet member to test positive. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced they had COVID-19 earlier this week, CNN reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she tested positive on Thursday. Garland, Raimondo and Pelosi announced their positive tests after attending the Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington last Saturday, according to CNN. President Joe Biden did not attend the dinner.

Several hours after Pelosi’s announcement, Sen. Raphael Warnock, of Georgia, and Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, announced they had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, 53 people reported to the Gridiron Club that they had tested positive for COVID-19, The Hill reported, citing Gridiron President Tom DeFrank.

Dinner attendees had their vaccination status checked but were not required to show proof of a negative test in order to be admitted, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Hill#Covid#Cabinet#Commerce#Cnn#House#The Gridiron Club Dinner
Washington Post

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for the coronavirus

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, the White House announced, becoming the first member of the first or second family in the Biden administration to publicly announce a diagnosis. Vice President Harris tested negative on Tuesday, but she skipped a White House event Tuesday evening on...
POTUS
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Federal transportation mask mandate could be extended

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Public transportation riders may be able to go maskless next week as the federal mask requirement is set to expire on the 18th. However, the Biden administration is considering extending it. Nothing would change if that happens. People would still be required to mask up on airplanes, trains and buses across the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Epidemiologist: Drug supply fueled WVa crisis over poverty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — The influx of prescription opioids into West Virginia communities was the main driver of the state's drug crisis — more than poverty, job loss and other economic stressors, an epidemiologist testified Tuesday at the ongoing trial against three major pharmaceutical companies. “The...
HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
96K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy