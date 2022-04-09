ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest match of the Premier League season kicks off on Sunday. Current Records: Liverpool 22-2-6; Manchester City 23-3-4 Manchester City managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Both...

Premier League reaction & Champions League news

Tambuwal: Mourinho made the Premier League defensive, Arsenal were fantastic to watch under Wenger and also United under Ferguson, but the current Liverpool and Manchester City sides are the best I've ever seen. Bigs wins for Everton and Norwich. What about the bottom end of the Premier League?. Everton secured...
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 12, 2022 Champions League predictions

No other club has enjoyed the prolific success of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League through the years, and Los Blancos are pushing for an eighth UCL title in 2022. Before Madrid can move on to the semifinals of the 2022 Champions League, it must handle business at home in the second leg of its quarterfinal series against Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti's side took a 3-1 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea is coming off of a 6-0 win in its most recent league match. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.
Liverpool safety net secures point at Man City

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium. Liverpool were not at their best in what is quite simply the biggest game of the Premier League season - so it is testimony to what they possess that they still came away from Manchester City with a draw. They...
MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Top two draw to maintain pulsating title race

Manchester City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out a classic draw with closest rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The meeting between the country's two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the title still hanging in the balance with seven games remaining.
