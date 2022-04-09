ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First all-private astronaut mission to International Space Station docks

By Jamie Groh, Florida Today
 3 days ago

The first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station docked Saturday, about twenty-one hours after its liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.

The mission marks a historic step forward in NASA's plan to develop a sustainable commercial economy in space.

The docking was delayed slightly by an issue with a video feed, but by 8:40 a.m. EDT, a series of "hooks" securely connected the 27-foot Crew Dragon Endeavour to the orbiting outpost while traveling at nearly 17,500 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cA08m_0f4Z3n1p00
The Axiom-1 four private astronauts participated in a brief media event from orbit inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule. SpaceX, Axiom Space

The trip marks the fifth time that Axiom-1 mission Commander Michael López-Alegría has made the trip to space – in three different spacecraft, having previously flown in the space shuttle and Russian Soyuz capsule.

"We're happy to be here even though we're a bit late," said López-Alegría from Crew Dragon Endeavour. "Looking forward to the next chapter."

After about an hour-and-a-half-long process of connecting station life support systems, the Crew Dragon Endeavour hatch was opened at 10:13 a.m. EDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3zSU_0f4Z3n1p00
Crew members of the Axiom Space private astronaut AX-1 mission are pictured in a SpaceX Crew Dragon training capsule before their launch to the International Space Station scheduled to occur no earlier than April 6, 2022. Axiom Space

The first all-private astronaut crew was welcomed aboard the ISS by the members of NASA's Crew-3 mission, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Matthias Maurer.

Also present for the welcoming ceremony were the three Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov.

The first through was Eytan Stibbe followed by Mark Pathy and Larry Connor.

Axiom-1 mission Commander López-Alegría was the last one to enter the space station doing so from a spacecraft named Endeavour for the second time in his career.

The four members of the Axiom-1 mission will remain on station for the next eight days, bringing the total members living and working on the ISS to 11.

Axiom's three paying customers – Connor, Pathy, and Stibbe – have agreements with various private companies to conduct research, observations, and demonstrations during their short stay in orbit.

At the conclusion of their mission, the Axiom-1 private astronauts will board the Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule, undock from the ISS, and return to Earth for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Axiom Space has commissioned SpaceX for a total of four commercial flights to the space station, two of which have agreements with NASA as the agency's commercial partner to organize privately crewed missions.

In 2024, Axiom Space hopes to deliver and install its first private module to the ISS. The company will build onto their module and eventually detach from the ISS to develop their own free-flying space commercial space station called Axiom Station.

Follow Jamie Groh on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: First all-private astronaut mission to International Space Station docks

