Queen Elizabeth II honors husband Prince Philip one year after his death in video tribute

By Amy Haneline, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II is remembering her beloved husband Prince Philip one year after his death.

In a video tribute posted to the royal family's Twitter Saturday, photos of the Duke of Edinburgh, both old and more recent, were paired to "The Patriarchs: An Elegy" by poet laureate Simon Armitage .

Armitage wrote the poem last year to mark the death of the prince. It includes stanzas about his life as a son, husband and great-grandfather.

The royal family captioned the post : "Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death."

The accounts for Prince William and Duchess Kate and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also shared the tribute , with the latter posting additional photos honoring the prince. "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh today, one year since his passing," it read.

Prince Philip memorial service: Queen Elizabeth II carries on, leads royals at event honoring her late husband

Prince Philip, the occasionally irascible but always stalwart husband of Queen Elizabeth, died April 9, 2021 , at age 99. His death did not affect the royal succession nor the British government, but his loss has been felt by his family.

Married to the queen for more than 70 years , Philip was a steady presence behind her at thousands of public events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVAa8_0f4Z3m9600
In this file photo from June 1, 2020, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photo in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday. Steve Parsons, AP

At the end of March, the queen, who had been recovering from a bout with COVID-19, appeared in public for her first major in-person gathering to honor her late husband in a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey .

The service to "give thanks" for Philip's "dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth" was scheduled because his funeral in 2021 was limited to just 30 people under Britain's then-stringent pandemic rules.

Many of the duke's immediate British family attended alongside his extended family, dozens of foreign royals, hundreds of friends and representatives of his numerous charities and patronages.

British historians and commentators often say Philip was one of the keys to the queen's enduring success as a monarch. She marked 70 years on the throne in February .

The queen famously described Prince Philip as her "strength and stay" at the couple's golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments, but he has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," she said in her speech.

A royal love story: Look back at Prince Philip's 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth II

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth II honors husband Prince Philip one year after his death in video tribute

