ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

NJ woman debuts second food truck at her former high school

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7Oux_0f4Z3jUv00

"You need to be able to put in the work, be serious about what you want to do with your life, and just go for it," said Megan Hilbert.

Hilbert, 25, grew up with an entrepreneurial spirit inherited from her parents. While attending Pennsauken High School, she was the class president, played three sports, and participated in various clubs.

She got right to work after college as the manager of a bar in Glassboro.

"It was a cool experience, learning how to open a restaurant, but I didn't feel appreciated," she said. "I wasn't being the best version of myself."

Hilbert changed lanes and tried to find other odd jobs. Nothing kicked into gear until she learned that her mother, a food truck owner, was considering opening a second truck.

Hilbert decided she would purchase the truck from her mother and start her own business, Red's Rolling Restaurant, in 2018.

It became a full-time gig for Hilbert by the end of 2019. And by spring 2020, she was ready to escape from the always-harsh winter and start doing business again. However, the COVID-19 pandemic dispersed every large crowd where food trucks like hers made money.

"We ended up working with the hospital staff and doing Feed the Frontlines ," she said. "We did personal catering for graduation parties when halls were closed down. So that's where we started to flourish."

Emerging from the pandemic, Hilbert decided she would expand her business by opening a second food truck just like her mother originally intended. She made the purchase earlier this year and had all the proper equipment installed.

"I need to know how to hook up propane tanks, how to do mechanical work on my own truck," she said. "There's a lot of things that would be considered 'manly' stuff that I do every day and so do these other women."

By sharing her story, Hilbert hopes to put a spotlight on the hard-working community of women-owned food trucks in South Jersey. She also wants to break the mold for young entrepreneurs who want to make their dreams come true.

"People don't think that somebody, like, our age can run something like this," she said. "And I love it when I tell them I have two trucks now."

Red's Rolling Restaurant II made its debut today at a softball tournament at Pennsauken High School, where Hilbert herself once played as a student.

"To be able to come back and, like, see the younger generation and also be able to, like, serve them and show them that this is possibly something that they could do themselves one day, it's a great feeling," she said.

To learn more about Red's Rolling Restaurant, visit their website.

RELATED: Philly woman opens plant boutique to promote clean air in city

Yolanda Palmer's love of plants has flourished into a shop for large, rare, and all-around gorgeous plants in Chestnut Hill.

Comments / 5

Related
Bay News 9

'A dream come true': Sabrosa Venezuela debuts new food truck in Boylston

BOYLSTON, Mass. - A new food truck is bringing authentic Venezuelan cuisine to Central Massachusetts. Sabrosa Venezuela set up shop in Boylston Saturday afternoon, offering up delicious empanadas, cachapas and other Venezuelan staples. Most of the food is made with corn. Employees describe it as sweet and savory. It was the first time they were able to use their new food truck. The business started in the Worcester Public Market. Some working on the truck are hoping to share their culture with the area.
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Trucks#Softball#Chestnut Hill#Food Drink#Pennsauken High School#Red S Rolling Restaurant#Feed The Frontlines
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
VISTA.Today

Restaurant in Pottstown Goes Up for Sale at $3.6 Million

A landmark restaurant on High Street in Pottstown, Cutillo’s at the Sanatoga Inn is up for sale, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Owners John and Mary Cutillo retired earlier this year and listed the 27,361-square-foot restaurant with a renovated bar and lounge for $3.6 million. The price includes a much-sought-after liquor license, 30 apartments, and the well-known 15,000-square-foot restaurant.
POTTSTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy