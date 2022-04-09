ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta’s hottest pop-up chefs hosting hot dog night ￼

By Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie
 3 days ago
Jackalope, who will be serving this Mapo Tofu Chili Dog, is one of seven pop-up chefs serving up creative takes on the classic American hot dog at Woodward & Park on Monday night.

On Monday night, April 11, at Woodward & Park in Grant Park, seven chefs from Atlanta’s vibrant pop-up chef scene will gather to serve up their creative takes on the classic hot dog.

The chefs are part of the Heard collective, a loosely knit and passionate group of pop-up chefs which has previously held themed events like World Dumpling Night, Euro Night and LA Street Food night. The chefs participating in the event include Krupana , Carrot Dog , Brave Wojtek , TKO , Gorditas , Jackalope and THICC Burger .

All told, there will be around 12 hot dogs to choose from including the Mapo Chili Dog from Jackalope which is topped with a spicy sauce inspired by the classic Sichuan dish; the Iron Curtain dog from Brave Wojtek which is wrapped in bacon with homemade Russian dressing, old world mustard, beet relish salad, topped with creme fraische, caviar and dill; and the Lemon Pepper Wet Dawg from Krupana which is served in a buffalo bun with lemon pepper slaw, chicken cracklings and whipped blue cheese.

Vegans will not be disappointed as Carrot Dog will be serving their carrot-based dogs such as the Southern Sante Fe dog with ‘bacon,’ chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, diced onion, avocado, chipotle, mayo, and celery salt.

Frippers, the Atlanta-based specialty meats company, is the title sponsor for the event and will be providing the small-batch and hand stuffed beef franks.

You can follow the Instagram accounts of Brave Wojtek and GetServed404 to get the latest on the Heard’s activities and Punk Foodie for the overall pop-up scene. Expect the final menu for the event to drop on Sunday.

